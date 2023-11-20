Internet star Nas Daily inks agreement with Sri Lanka Tourism

Arab-Israeli vlogger and online influencer Nuseir Yassin - known to his millions of followers as the founder of the popular online community “Nas Daily” – has entered into an agreement with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB).

Yassin, 31, currently resides in Dubai and is renowned for his YouTube channel “Nas Daily,” which documents his global travels.

The recent visit of Nuseir Yassin, renowned as Nas Daily, to Sri Lanka through the invitation of the Tourism Promotion Authority marks a significant milestone with the formalization of a promising agreement, Sri Lanka’s Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.

“This collaboration is poised to be a catalyst in propelling Sri Lanka’s tourism industry to new heights, leveraging the global resonance of the Israeli-Arab vlog creator,” he said in a Facebook post.

The agreement was signed to produce three special videos promoting Sri Lanka Tourism, according to the minister.

Boasting a substantial following numbering in the millions, Nas Daily’s influence is undeniable. His earlier productions centered on Sri Lanka, including “This is Made of Poop,” “My Biggest Money Mistake,” and “The Key Board Warrior,” have resonated with a diverse audience, the minister said.

In a noteworthy 2020 video, Nas Daily spotlighted Sri Lanka as “The Most Generous Country During Covid,” a narrative that struck a chord with viewers worldwide.

“The latest agreement with the Tourism Promotion Authority not only reinforces the potential for cultivating positive perceptions but also signals a boost in tourism interest for Sri Lanka, aligning seamlessly with Nas Daily’s distinctive storytelling prowess,” Fernando said.