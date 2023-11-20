Cabinet takes decision to fix sugar shortage after control price

The Government has decided to take over the stocks of sugar already imported under the previous levy of 25 cents per kg and sell it through Lanka Sathosa, supermarkets and cooperative outlets at a price of Rs. 275 per kg within a month, says Trade Minister Nalin Fernando.

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided for the stocks of sugar which were imported when the import tax was 25 cents to be taken over by the government and sell them through Lanka Sathosa and other supermarkets at a controlled price, he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (20), he said that the sugar stocks in question will be taken over by the government and provided to Lanka Sathosa and other supermarkets as well as selected cooperatives to be sold at the controlled price of Rs. 275 per kilogram throughout a period of one month.

He said that they expect that this will resolve the existing shortage of sugar it the market and will ensure that sufficient stocks of sugar reach supermarket outlets including Lanka Sathosa and selected cooperatives.

The minister added that once the stocks of sugar imported when the levy was 25 cents are taken over by the government, the control price imposed on sugar would be removed as it will no longer be necessary because the stocks of sugar imported after that will be under the special commodity levy of Rs. 50.