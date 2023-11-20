Train services disrupted on up-country line due to earth slip

November 20, 2023   09:29 pm

Train services on the up-country line have been disrupted due to an earth slip on the tracks between Diyatalawa and Haputale railway stations.

Accordingly, the Colombo-bound night mail train is currently stopped at the Bandarawela railway station while the train which was headed to Badulla from Colombo is presently stopped at the Haputale railway station. 

Sources said that steps are being taken to clear the track and resume train operations, however the prevailing weather and bad light conditions are hampering these measures.  

