Parliamentary Select Committee to probe irregularities in SLC

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has agreement to appoint a Special Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate the irregularities in Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC), under a co-chairmanship of the ruling parties and the opposition.

This was decided on during the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business this evening (20) chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Secretary General of the Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, said that during the meeting attention had been focused on the appointment of a Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate the irregularities in Sri Lankan cricket.

The General Secretary said that it was agreed to establish this committee under a co-chairmanship of the ruling parties and the opposition and under an equal number of committee members.

The Secretary General of the Parliament said that it was also decided that the Parliament will convene from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on December 10 (Sunday).

Thus, it has been decided to hold the debate on the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Second Reading of Appropriation BIll on that day.

In addition to this, some amendments were made in the parliamentary proceedings on the 22nd and 24th of November.

Also, it has been discussed to continue to hold meetings of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) regarding Sri Lanka Cricket and other institutions and also that if steps are taken regarding the chairmanship of the committee, it should be done according to the decision of the committee members.