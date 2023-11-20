Parliamentary Select Committee to probe irregularities in SLC

Parliamentary Select Committee to probe irregularities in SLC

November 20, 2023   10:01 pm

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has agreement to appoint a Special Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate the irregularities in Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC), under a co-chairmanship of the ruling parties and the opposition.

This was decided on during the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business this evening (20) chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The Secretary General of the Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, said that during the meeting attention had been focused on the appointment of a Parliamentary Select Committee to investigate the irregularities in Sri Lankan cricket. 

The General Secretary said that it was agreed to establish this committee under a co-chairmanship of the ruling parties and the opposition and under an equal number of committee members.

The Secretary General of the Parliament said that it was also decided that the Parliament will convene from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm on December 10 (Sunday). 

Thus, it has been decided to hold the debate on the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill and the Second Reading of Appropriation BIll on that day.

In addition to this, some amendments were made in the parliamentary proceedings on the 22nd and 24th of November.

Also, it has been discussed to continue to hold meetings of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) regarding Sri Lanka Cricket and other institutions and also that if steps are taken regarding the chairmanship of the committee, it should be done according to the decision of the committee members.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven (English)

COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven (English)

Speaker issues special statement on outsiders attending parliamentary committee meetings (English)

Speaker issues special statement on outsiders attending parliamentary committee meetings (English)

Director of Health Ministry's MSD and three others arrested (English)

Director of Health Ministry's MSD and three others arrested (English)

Buses packed with passengers get stuck due to inundated roads in Bulathkohupitiya

Buses packed with passengers get stuck due to inundated roads in Bulathkohupitiya

Youth assaulted by ex-girlfriend and her husband demanding extortion

Youth assaulted by ex-girlfriend and her husband demanding extortion

As gentlemen we decided not to get involved until issues are resolved - Arjuna Ranatunga

As gentlemen we decided not to get involved until issues are resolved - Arjuna Ranatunga

Further consideration of petition against SLC interim committee postponed to Wednesday

Further consideration of petition against SLC interim committee postponed to Wednesday