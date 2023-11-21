ICC to deliberate on SLCs suspension, hosting of U-19 World Cup today

ICC to deliberate on SLCs suspension, hosting of U-19 World Cup today

November 21, 2023   10:07 am

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is slated to make a decision in respect of the temporary ban imposed on the national cricket governing body today (Nov.21).

 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was suspended by the ICC on November 10, on account of the failure to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there was no government interference in its governance, regulation and administration.

Foreign media reported that the ICC’s board meeting scheduled for today in Ahmedabad would deliberate the suspension of SLC, the future of ODI cricket and the revival of a high-performance program aimed at the top Associate nations and some Full Members.

During the meeting, the ICC board members will also deliberate on the conditions for lifting the suspension and whether Sri Lanka should remain hosts of the Men’s Under-19 World Cup in January and February.

The opinion of ICC’s Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, who visited here in May on a fact-finding mission, is said to be highly influential at this meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven (English)

COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven (English)

Speaker issues special statement on outsiders attending parliamentary committee meetings (English)

Speaker issues special statement on outsiders attending parliamentary committee meetings (English)

Director of Health Ministry's MSD and three others arrested (English)

Director of Health Ministry's MSD and three others arrested (English)

Buses packed with passengers get stuck due to inundated roads in Bulathkohupitiya

Buses packed with passengers get stuck due to inundated roads in Bulathkohupitiya

Youth assaulted by ex-girlfriend and her husband demanding extortion

Youth assaulted by ex-girlfriend and her husband demanding extortion

As gentlemen we decided not to get involved until issues are resolved - Arjuna Ranatunga

As gentlemen we decided not to get involved until issues are resolved - Arjuna Ranatunga