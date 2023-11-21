The International Cricket Council (ICC) is slated to make a decision in respect of the temporary ban imposed on the national cricket governing body today (Nov.21).

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was suspended by the ICC on November 10, on account of the failure to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there was no government interference in its governance, regulation and administration.

Foreign media reported that the ICC’s board meeting scheduled for today in Ahmedabad would deliberate the suspension of SLC, the future of ODI cricket and the revival of a high-performance program aimed at the top Associate nations and some Full Members.

During the meeting, the ICC board members will also deliberate on the conditions for lifting the suspension and whether Sri Lanka should remain hosts of the Men’s Under-19 World Cup in January and February.

The opinion of ICC’s Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja, who visited here in May on a fact-finding mission, is said to be highly influential at this meeting.