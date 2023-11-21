Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President

Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President

November 21, 2023   11:31 am

The Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (21 Nov.), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The Road Map was presented to the Head of State by Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera this morning, at the Sri Lanka Green Hydrogen Symposium 2023, held at the Shangri-la Hotel Colombo.

Addressing the event, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the potential 3-degree increase in temperature by the end of the century , and therefore stressed the urgency to address climate change, with a target to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees by 2030.

He proposed the establishment of an energy transition law & a multi-agency committee to guide decision-making, stressing the importance of taking a holistic view considering economic factors, price, and long-term impacts when deciding on energy projects, the PMD reported.

The symposium was organised by the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka (PDASL), together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya extended (English)

COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven (English)

COPE chairman vows to resign as MP if sexual bribery chargers are proven (English)

Speaker issues special statement on outsiders attending parliamentary committee meetings (English)

Speaker issues special statement on outsiders attending parliamentary committee meetings (English)

Director of Health Ministry's MSD and three others arrested (English)

Director of Health Ministry's MSD and three others arrested (English)

Buses packed with passengers get stuck due to inundated roads in Bulathkohupitiya

Buses packed with passengers get stuck due to inundated roads in Bulathkohupitiya

Youth assaulted by ex-girlfriend and her husband demanding extortion

Youth assaulted by ex-girlfriend and her husband demanding extortion

As gentlemen we decided not to get involved until issues are resolved - Arjuna Ranatunga

As gentlemen we decided not to get involved until issues are resolved - Arjuna Ranatunga