Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President

The Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (21 Nov.), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The Road Map was presented to the Head of State by Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera this morning, at the Sri Lanka Green Hydrogen Symposium 2023, held at the Shangri-la Hotel Colombo.

Addressing the event, President Wickremesinghe highlighted the potential 3-degree increase in temperature by the end of the century , and therefore stressed the urgency to address climate change, with a target to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees by 2030.

He proposed the establishment of an energy transition law & a multi-agency committee to guide decision-making, stressing the importance of taking a holistic view considering economic factors, price, and long-term impacts when deciding on energy projects, the PMD reported.

The symposium was organised by the Petroleum Development Authority of Sri Lanka (PDASL), together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).