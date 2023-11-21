Kiriella calls for investigation into MPs who interrupted Sajith

Kiriella calls for investigation into MPs who interrupted Sajith

November 21, 2023   12:15 pm

Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella has requested the Speaker of Parliament to take disciplinary action against a group of parliamentarians, including MP Sanath Nishantha.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP made this request from Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, when the parliamentary session resumed after a group of MPs interrupted Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa during a question he raised at the 2024 Budget debate this morning (21 Nov.). The session was briefly adjourned earlier when the uproar broke out.


Kiriella highlighted that Premadasa had raised the question in concern with the permission of the Speaker, implying that such an interruption was uncalled for.

Thus, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena too, in response to the request made by Kiriella, had assured that the matter would be probed.

Meanwhile, MP Nishantha is said to have snatched the opposition leader’s binder containing official documents during the commotion.

