Roshan Ranasinghe clarifies how sports ministry spent funds from SLC

November 21, 2023   01:14 pm

Minister of Sports Roshan Ranasinghe states that he has written evidence to prove how the funds received by the Sports Ministry from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) were spent.

Joining TV Derana’s current affairs program “360” last night (20), Ranasinghe emphasized that a substantial amount of the funds obtained from the SLC was spent on the children without shoes and other sports equipment. 

Furthermore, a portion of the amount was spent on multiple occasions for players who travelled overseas for tournaments, according to the minister.

“The money brought into the country through the cricket players’ dedication were not unnecessarily spent”, he said.

