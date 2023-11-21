Permissible Aflatoxin levels in food supplement programmes to be revised

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to revise the permissible Aflatoxin levels for local food supplement programmes, proportionate to those limits set in globally recognised food supplements.

The proposal, tabled by the Minister of Health, was approved by the Cabinet during their meeting held on Monday (20 Nov.).

Accordingly, the revision of the permissible levels of Aflatoxin was also discussed in the context of the Thriposha programme, provided under the Maternal and Child Health Program implemented by the Ministry.

Thriposha is provided under the aforementioned programme to children with low nutrition levels aged between 6 months and 3 years, and as an additional nutrient for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

However, due to the stringent permissible limits for Aflatoxin as prescribed in the existing regulations under the Food Act No. 26 of 1980, the Ministry of Health highlighted the difficulty in procuring maize for the production of Thriposha.

Thus, it was proposed that the limitations imposed on Aflatoxin levels in internationally accredited food supplements (5ppb for type B1 and level 10 ppb of total Aflatoxin) be implemented to local food supplement programmes as well.