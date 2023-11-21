Govt to introduce Broadcasting Regulatory Commission for electronic media

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to direct the Legal Draftsman to prepare a draft Bill for the introduction of the Broadcasting Regulatory Commission for electronic media.

The relevant resolution furnished by the Minister of Mass Media to prepare a broadcasting regulatory commission for electronic media with the objective of ensuring a precise media practice in order to safeguard the maximum freedom of speech and expression was taken up for discussion at the Cabinet meeting held on 22 September 2022.

At the meeting, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms was appointed to submit recommendations on the policy matters that should be taken into account when drafting the proposed bill.

Subsequently, the said sub-committee had prepared a fundamental draft with appropriate provisions that can be taken into consideration at the preparation of the draft bill of the proposed broadcasting regulatory commission.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution furnished by the Minister of Mass Media to direct the Legal Draftsman to prepare a draft bill based on the said fundamental draft.