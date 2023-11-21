Four FR petitions filed over deferral of LG polls fixed for hearing

Four fundamental rights (FR) petitions filed against the repeated postponement of Local Government (LG) elections were fixed for hearing by the Supreme Court today (Nov.21).

As such, the petitions will be heard on 09 March 2024.

The petitions were supposed to be called before a five-member Supreme Court consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya and Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Vijith Malalgoda, Gamini Amarasekara and Murdu Fernando. According to Ada Derana correspondent, Justice Jayawardena had not attended today’s proceedings.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Prof. Harini Amarasuriya, former MP Sunil Handunnetti, the Centre for Policy Alternatives and People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) had put forward the petitions seeking a court order determining that the fundamental human rights of the people were violated by the failure to hold the 2023 LG election on March 09, 2023, as previously scheduled.

Appearing on behalf of SJB general secretary, President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya requested permission to submit a copy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s 2024 Budget Speech.

Meanwhile, President’s Counsel Chandaka Jayasundara – who represented one of the respondents of the petitions, the former Election Commission member P.S.M. Charles – informed the judge bench that his client has already filed objections with respect to the petitions.