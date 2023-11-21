Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the country has lost an opportunity to support rebuilding the tourism industry and the economy as a result of the decision taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move the Under 19 World Cup to South Africa from Sri Lanka.

During today’s parliamentary session, Wijesekara, commenting on the ICC’s decision to relocate the tournament’s venue, highlighted that on one hand, the fresh players will lose the opportunity to advance their talents, while on the other hand it affects the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the minister expressed that all the Members of Parliament should work in tandem to lift the suspension imposed on Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) by the ICC.

“Therefore, we have to think about the consequences while making decisions. I believe that we, all the 225 Members of Parliament, have to act together in order to lift this ban [on SLC], as we did in to bring forth the resolutions [against SLC board]”.

Earlier today, the ICC decided to move the Under 19 World Cup to South Africa from Sri Lanka, taking into account the prevailing administrative uncertainty in SLC.

The ICC convened a meeting in Ahmedabad today, during which its board, after detailed deliberations, decided to uphold the November 10 decision to suspend the SLC.

The board said that while cricket involving the island’s team would continue uninterrupted, the suspension, however, would not be overturned, according to Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket news website.

The board has also decided that the Sri Lankan team would continue to play international cricket despite the suspension of SLC. The game will run through the suspended SLC, which will receive controlled funding, Cricbuzz added.

Nevertheless, SLC chief Shammi Silva confirmed that Sri Lanka’s Under-19 team will take part in the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.