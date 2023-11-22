Over 11,000 expressway employees on token strike today

The All-Island Expressway Workers’ Union has initiated a token strike this morning (Nov.22).

According to the Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA), the tri-forces and police personnel were dispatched to the expressways in a bid to ensure that operations continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, the trade union’s president Yohan Hasitha Munasinghe said more than 11,000 employees attached to the RDA have joined the token strike by calling in sick.

The token strike, which was launched based on three demands, is effective from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.