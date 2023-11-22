Over 11,000 expressway employees on token strike today

Over 11,000 expressway employees on token strike today

November 22, 2023   08:37 am

The All-Island Expressway Workers’ Union has initiated a token strike this morning (Nov.22).

According to the Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA), the tri-forces and police personnel were dispatched to the expressways in a bid to ensure that operations continue uninterrupted.

Meanwhile, the trade union’s president Yohan Hasitha Munasinghe said more than 11,000 employees attached to the RDA have joined the token strike by calling in sick.

The token strike, which was launched based on three demands, is effective from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Govt decides to acquire sugar stocks to sell at Rs. 275 per kilogram

Govt decides to acquire sugar stocks to sell at Rs. 275 per kilogram

' I fear no one'  Sajith says as chaos break out in parliament during his speech

' I fear no one'  Sajith says as chaos break out in parliament during his speech

Sri Lanka Parliament passes Second Reading of Budget 2024

Sri Lanka Parliament passes Second Reading of Budget 2024

Restructuring of CEB: State-owned utility's services to be unbundled

Restructuring of CEB: State-owned utility's services to be unbundled

Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill (English)

Cabinet approves proposed electricity sector reforms bill (English)

Thailand - Sri Lanka FTA to be inked in February 2024 (English)

Thailand - Sri Lanka FTA to be inked in February 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President (English)

Sri Lanka National Hydrogen Road Map presented to President (English)