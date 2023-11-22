Shammi Silva to not contest SLC Presidency again?

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva has hinted that he will not be contesting for the top position of the Sri Lanka’s cricket governing body again.

Speaking at a special press briefing held by SLC this afternoon (22 Nov.), Silva hinted that he does not intend to recontest for the position as the President of SLC, upon completion of his current tenure.

“I will not hold this position for my whole life. The first time, my members elected me to the post, and the second and third times, I was elected uncontested”, Silva said, adding that although his members have urged him to continue in his position as the President of the cricket board, he will no longer contest for the position.

Responding to a question raised by a journalist at the briefing held this afternoon (22 Nov.), Silva stated, “As you said, we need to give these [positions] to other people as well”. He emphasised, however, that the decision as to who these positions should be passed down to is one that is required to be made by the members of SLC, and not by politicians.

“Politicians, too, gain their votes from the people. This is not something that anyone can change. Likewise, politicians cannot influence or make such decisions either”, the SLC President said.

On 20 May, 2023, Silva was elected, uncontested, as the President of Sri Lanka Cricket marking his third term in office, and his second time having been elected uncontested.