Badulla-bound trains to terminate at Nanu Oya until further notice

All trains plying towards Badulla will only run up to Nanu Oya from tomorrow (23 Nov.), the Sri Lanka Railways Department reported.

Accordingly, all trains journeys to Badulla will be cut short at Nanu Oya station until further notice due to frequent earth slips and rockfalls along the up-country line.

Over the past week, train operations on the up-country line were disrupted on multiple occasions after mounds of earth collapsed on to the railway tracks.