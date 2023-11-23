School principal who forced students to eat polythene lunch sheets transferred

The principal of Rambukpitiya Central Collage, who is alleged to have forced a group of school students to eat the polythene lunch sheets they had wrapped their lunches in, has been transferred to Gampola Zone with immediate effect.

The Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha revealed this while delivering a special statement in Parliament today (23).

An incident had been reported yesterday (22), where a group of students of the Rambukpitiya Central College in Nawalapitiya had allegedly been forced to swallow the polythene lunch sheets and newspapers that they had wrapped their lunches in and brought to school.

The Education Minister stated that he had contacted and sought information in this regard from the Central Province’s Education Director, within yesterday itself.

It has been revealed then that a group of Grade 11 students of the school in question had brought their lunches to school wrapped in polythene lunch sheets.

As the school is being maintained as a polythene-free zone, the principal of the school has allegedly forced the students in question to eat those lunch sheets and newspapers.

However, the Minister of Education also said that it was revealed that two students who were subjected to this punishment were undergoing treatment at the Nawalapitiya Hospital yesterday morning after reportedly falling ill.

The Minister further said that the other five students who faced the incident had come to school today (23) and that the Nawalapitiya Police had also received a complaint in this regard yesterday.

Accordingly, the Minister said that an on-site investigation has been conducted by the Pasbage Divisional Director of Education and that the principal in question has been transferred for the convenience of the inquiry.