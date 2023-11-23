School principal who forced students to eat polythene lunch sheets transferred

School principal who forced students to eat polythene lunch sheets transferred

November 23, 2023   01:56 pm

The principal of Rambukpitiya Central Collage, who is alleged to have forced a group of school students to eat the polythene lunch sheets they had wrapped their lunches in, has been transferred to Gampola Zone with immediate effect.

The Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha revealed this while delivering a special statement in Parliament today (23).

An incident had been reported yesterday (22), where a group of students of the Rambukpitiya Central College in Nawalapitiya had allegedly been forced to swallow the polythene lunch sheets and newspapers that they had wrapped their lunches in and brought to school.

The Education Minister stated that he had contacted and sought information in this regard from the Central Province’s Education Director, within yesterday itself. 

It has been revealed then that a group of Grade 11 students of the school in question had brought their lunches to school wrapped in polythene lunch sheets.

As the school is being maintained as a polythene-free zone, the principal of the school has allegedly forced the students in question to eat those lunch sheets and newspapers. 

However, the Minister of Education also said that it was revealed that two students who were subjected to this punishment were undergoing treatment at the Nawalapitiya Hospital yesterday morning after reportedly falling ill.

The Minister further said that the other five students who faced the incident had come to school today (23) and that the Nawalapitiya Police had also received a complaint in this regard yesterday.

Accordingly, the Minister said that an on-site investigation has been conducted by the Pasbage Divisional Director of Education and that the principal in question has been transferred for the convenience of the inquiry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire NMRA

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire NMRA

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Japan provides two grants to Sri Lanka to strengthen fisheries sector and Met. Dept. (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town (English)

Adverse weather wreaks havoc; one person killed in landslide at Peradeniya town (English)