Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended

The flood warnings issued for the Attanagalu Oya basin and the Kirama Ara sub basin on 22 November have been extended for another 24 hours, the Irrigation Department warned.

The Irrigation Department warned of potential of minor floods occurring in several areas on Wednesday (22 Nov.), due to water levels rising in the Attanagalu Oya.

Accordingly, the Department warned that minor floods may occur in the low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, namely Mirigama, Divulapitiya, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Katana and Wattala, due to heavy rainfall of over 100mm having occurred in most of the upstream catchment area of the Attanagalu Oya Basin as of 07:00 p.m. today (22 Nov.).

Meanwhile, the flood warning issued for the Kirama Ara sub basin was also extended for a further 24 hours as well.

All area residents and motorists travelling through the aforementioned areas have been urged by the Department to remain alert, while Disaster Management Authorities have also been requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.