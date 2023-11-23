Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended

November 23, 2023   08:31 pm

The flood warnings issued for the Attanagalu Oya basin and the Kirama Ara sub basin on 22 November have been extended for another 24 hours, the Irrigation Department warned.

The Irrigation Department warned of potential of minor floods occurring in several areas on Wednesday (22 Nov.), due to water levels rising in the Attanagalu Oya.

Accordingly, the Department warned that minor floods may occur in the low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys, namely Mirigama, Divulapitiya, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-Ela, Katana and Wattala, due to heavy rainfall of over 100mm having occurred in most of the upstream catchment area of the Attanagalu Oya Basin as of 07:00 p.m. today (22 Nov.).

Meanwhile, the flood warning issued for the Kirama Ara sub basin was also extended for a further 24 hours as well. 

All area residents and motorists travelling through the aforementioned areas have been urged by the Department to remain alert, while Disaster Management Authorities have also been requested to take adequate precautions in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.11.23

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Investigations underway into alleged threats against Sports Minister: CID tells court

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire

Health Services Chief promises action against former NMRA CEO under fire

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Extreme weather: Two young women killed in earth slip in Hali-Ela

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

Sajith initiates public petition urging action against those responsible for economic crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2023.11.23