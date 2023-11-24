Court dismisses Dianas request seeking interim injunction against Sajith & Ranjith

Court dismisses Dianas request seeking interim injunction against Sajith & Ranjith

November 24, 2023   10:36 am

The Colombo District Court today (Nov.24) dismissed a petition filed by State Minister Diana Gamage, seeking an interim injunction against Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

In her petition, Gamage had sought an interim order preventing Sajith Premadasa from functioning as the SJB’s leader and Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the party’s general secretary, alleging that the two politicians are not suitable to hold their respective positions in the main opposition.

The petitioner had pointed out that, pursuant to the SJB’s constitution, a member of another political party cannot hold membership in the SJB. She said there are pending court cases filed by Sajith Premadasa and Ranjith Madduma Bandara with regard to their membership in the United National Party (UNP).

As such, Gamage has sought an interim order ruling that it is unlawful for the duo to hold their respective positions in the SJB as they are still members of the UNP.

During today’s proceedings, Colombo District Judge Sandun Withana ordered the petitioner and the respondents to submit their responses on February 12, 2024.

After taking into consideration the submissions presented today, the judge determined that the petitioner has refrained from disclosing certain details in her complaint.

Accordingly, the judge refused to deliver an interim injunction against the SJB leader and general secretary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

Flood warnings issued for two river basins extended (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

PSC to be appointed to probe Constitutional Councils delay in approving high posts (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again (English)

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee postponed again

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

I am not a surrogate for the Rajapaksa's - President Ranil tells Indian media

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Trade union alleges another questionable drug imported by Health Ministry

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Adverse weather claims more lives; schoolboy dies after lightning strike

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm