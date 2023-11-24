The Colombo District Court today (Nov.24) dismissed a petition filed by State Minister Diana Gamage, seeking an interim injunction against Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

In her petition, Gamage had sought an interim order preventing Sajith Premadasa from functioning as the SJB’s leader and Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the party’s general secretary, alleging that the two politicians are not suitable to hold their respective positions in the main opposition.

The petitioner had pointed out that, pursuant to the SJB’s constitution, a member of another political party cannot hold membership in the SJB. She said there are pending court cases filed by Sajith Premadasa and Ranjith Madduma Bandara with regard to their membership in the United National Party (UNP).

As such, Gamage has sought an interim order ruling that it is unlawful for the duo to hold their respective positions in the SJB as they are still members of the UNP.

During today’s proceedings, Colombo District Judge Sandun Withana ordered the petitioner and the respondents to submit their responses on February 12, 2024.

After taking into consideration the submissions presented today, the judge determined that the petitioner has refrained from disclosing certain details in her complaint.

Accordingly, the judge refused to deliver an interim injunction against the SJB leader and general secretary.