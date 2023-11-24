Further consideration of case against SLC Interim Committee deferred yet again

November 24, 2023   11:26 am

The Court of Appeal on Friday (Nov.24) yet again decided to postpone the further consideration of the case filed pertaining to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Interim Committee.

Accordingly, the case is now fixed to be taken up for further consideration before the Appeals Court on November 27, making this the fourth consecutive time the matter was deferred.

The petition, filed by SLC President Shammi Silva, was called before the Appeals Court bench comprising Justices Sobhitha Rajakaruna and D.N. Samarakoon this morning.

This judge bench was named by Appeals Court president, Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne after the previous bench recused themselves. Thus far, three Judges, including Justice Neil Iddawela, have withdrawn themselves from the consideration of the petition.

On November 06, a seven-member Interim Committee was appointed by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, chaired by World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga. It consisted of S. I. Imam, Retired Supreme Court Judge; Rohini Marasinghe, Retired Supreme Court Judge; Irangani Perera, Retired High Court Judge; Arjuna Ranatunga (Chairman); Upali Dharmadasa; Rakitha Rajapakshe, Attorney-at-Law; and Hisham Jamaldeen.

The following day, the Appeals Court issued a 14-day stay order on the Interim Committee. The relevant order was issued by a two-member judge bench consisting of Appeals Court President Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and Justice Vikum Kaluarachchi, upon consideration of the writ application filed by the SLC President challenging the Sports Minister’s move.

Later, on November 13, Minister Ranasinghe filed a motion requesting the lifting of the stay order.

