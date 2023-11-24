Legal action against Mahaviru Day celebrants - IGP & TID chief give undertaking

Legal action is due to be taken against those who attempt to celebrate Mahavriu Day, commemorating the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam’s (LTTE) cadres.

Accordingly, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Director of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) on Friday (24 Nov.), gave an undertaking to the Court of Appeal that action would be taken against the such individuals, under the Criminal Procedure Code.

The undertaking was given by Senior State Counsel Shaminda Wickrema, on behalf of the IGP and the Attorney General.

A petition filed by a retired intelligence officer of Sri Lanka Army, seeking legal action against Mahaviru Day celebrations planned to be held in the North and East, starting November 27, was called before the Appeals Court.