C. D. Wickramaratne to retire as IGP after 4 service extensions

November 25, 2023   09:35 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) C. D. Wickramaratne has announced that he will retire from the position, effective from today (25 Nov.), police sources reported.

Accordingly, the IGP is slated to retire from his position in view of the completion of his current tenure.

Albeit having to retire from the police service on 26 March, Wickramaratne’s current tenure was his fourth service extension, with three service extensions having previously been granted earlier this year, and the most recent one in October.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had extended his tenure by three months until 26 June by way of a special gazette notification dated 06 April.

Later, on 09 July, he was granted a second service extension of three months, followed by a three-week extension given on 13 October.

