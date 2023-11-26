Price of MOP fertilizer further slashed  Minister

November 26, 2023   01:00 pm

The price of Muriate of Potash (MOP) fertilizer, commonly known as ‘Bandi Pohora’, is slated to be reduced to Rs. 9,000 for the ongoing ‘Maha’ harvest season, Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated.

The Minister noted that the Cabinet of Ministers had approved a proposal tabled by him, to further reduce the price of MOP fertilizer to Rs. 9,000.

Accordingly, a bag of MOP fertilizer, which was previously sold at Rs. 19,000, will now be sold at Rs. 9,000 by both state-owned fertilizer suppliers, Minister Amaraweera said.

Amaraweera made this announcement in Embilipitiya on Sunday morning (26 Nov.), while awarding a damages to those farmers whose crops were destroyed as a result of the arid weather conditions earlier this year. 

A collective sum of Rs. 100 million has been allocated by the government for this purpose.

