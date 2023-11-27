State and public service unions to launch islandwide protest campaign today

November 27, 2023   10:15 am

A protest campaign organised by several state and public service trade unions is slated to take place at 12:00 p.m. today (27 Nov.), in front of several government institutions.

Accordingly, multiple state and public service trade unions have scheduled to launch an island-wide protest campaign today, during their lunch hour over several demands.

Co-ordinator of the trade union collective Chandana Sooriyarachchi stated that the protest is slated to commence at 12.00 noon today, demanding a wage increase of Rs. 20,000 and increased allowances with effect from January 2024,  and for the recovery of the entitlement to pensions for those who joined the state sector in 2016 and afterwards.

Sooriyarachchi further warned that in the event a favourable response is not received from the government in this regard, a series of trade unions actions will be launched.

However, Saman Rathnapriya, the Director General of Trade Unions to the President, asserted that such protests, backed by political motives, cannot be allowed and will not be accepted at a time where the country is recovering from a crisis.

