Committee on Ethics and Privileges to probe incidents concerning unruly behavior of 9 MPs

November 27, 2023   11:23 am

The Parliamentary Committee on Ethics and Privileges is scheduled to meet for three consecutive days to look into six petitions filed pertaining to the alleged unruly behavior of nine parliamentarians.

The Committee will meet on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (27, 28, 29 Nov.), to inquire into the matter with ‘special priority’, as per the instructions of Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Accordingly the incident between State Minister Diana Gamage and MP Sujith Sanjaya, MP Chaminda Wijesiri’s alleged threats against the Assistant Secretary General of Parliament, the complaint filed against State Minister Anuradha Jayaratne, the plaint filed against State Minister Sanath Nishantha by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, the complaint filed against Premadasa, Nishantha and MP Nalin Bandara, along with that filed against Minister Ali Sabry will be taken up for consideration.

The Committee was informed by the Speaker to expedite the inquiries into the aforementioned incidents, and to present a report in this regard prior to the finalisation of the 2024 Budget.

