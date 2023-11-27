Karapitya JMO ordered to assess Wele Sudas health condition in Boossa

November 27, 2023   01:01 pm

The Colombo High Court on Monday (27 Nov.) ordered the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital to immediately go to the Boossa Prison, and assess the health condition of notorious drug trafficker ‘Wele Suda’.

Accordingly, the JMO was ordered to submit a report before the court in this regard, pertaining to his assessment as to whether or not the notorious criminal was actually unwell as claimed by the Superintendent of the Boossa Prison.

The relevant order was issued by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige after the Superintendent of the Boossa Prison informed the court via a fax, that the inmate will not be able to be present in court as a result of his health condition.

The court was informed of the matter when a case filed against three persons including Gampola Vidanage Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’, was taken up this morning.

The hearing of further evidence of the case was thereby postponed to 24 January, 2024.

The Attorney General filed the case against ‘Wele Suda’, his wife and a cousin in 2015, accusing them of committing an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by acquiring houses and properties in several areas including Dehiwala, Rajagiriya, Madiwela and Colombo with the money earned through drug rackets.

