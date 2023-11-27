Harin appointed Sports Minister, Pavithra sworn in as Irrigation Minister

November 27, 2023   07:41 pm

Two new Ministers were sworn in a short while ago before President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Accordingly, Harin Fernando, currently serving as the Minister of Tourism, was sworn in as the new Minister of Sports, while Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, currently serving as the Minister of Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation, was sworn in as the Minister of Irrigation.

The new appointments come on the heels of former Minister of Sports and Irrigation Roshan Ranasinghe’s removal from his ministerial portfolios. 

Earlier today (27 Nov.), the SLPP parliamentarian said that he received a letter from President Wickremesinghe, informing him that he has been removed from all his ministerial portfolios and positions.

