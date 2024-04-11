Postal services operational on 12 April; influx of parcels received for delivery

All postal workers have agreed to work on 12 April, despite it being a public holiday, to handle the significant volume of goods received by the Central Mail Exchange for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season, for the first time in its history.

State Minister for Mass Media Shantha Bandara mentioned that this decision was made to accommodate the surge in demand for postal services during this festive period.

Addressing a media briefing at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) on Tuesday (09), the lawmaker explained that the individuals living abroad have sent a substantial quantity of items to their relatives and friends here.

He said that with the surge in deliveries expected during this festive period, ensuring timely delivery posed a significant challenge.

“To address this challenge and prevent delays, all employees, including the Postmaster General and postal trade unions, have unanimously agreed to report to work on 12 April, despite it being a public holiday. Additionally, officials from the Department of Customs have pledged their support to facilitate the clearance process for incoming parcels.”

Speaking further, the state minister highlighted the shift in consumer behaviour, noting that individuals who previously experienced long queues for fuel are now gathering to purchase apparels and other goods. He attributed this change to the success of the nation-building program initiated by the government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.