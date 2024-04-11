The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) crossed the 12,000-point mark at the end of trading on Wednesday (10).

Reportedly, this is the first time the ASPI surpassed 12,000 points since 21 February 2022.

The ASPI closed at 12,033.10 points at the end of trading today, marking an increase of 0.59% (70.61 points) from the previous day.

More than 86 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 2.96 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 3,580.64 points today, up by 0.95% (33.81 points) from the previous day.