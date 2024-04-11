CSEs ASPI surpasses 12,000 points

CSEs ASPI surpasses 12,000 points

April 10, 2024   01:03 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) crossed the 12,000-point mark at the end of trading on Wednesday (10).

Reportedly, this is the first time the ASPI surpassed 12,000 points since 21 February 2022.

The ASPI closed at 12,033.10 points at the end of trading today, marking an increase of 0.59% (70.61 points) from the previous day.

More than 86 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 2.96 billion.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 closed at 3,580.64 points today, up by 0.95% (33.81 points) from the previous day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

President Ranil's message for Eid al-Fitr (English)

President Ranil's message for Eid al-Fitr (English)

Modara 'Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims (English)

Modara 'Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims (English)

Hambantota International Port kicks off container operations (English)

Hambantota International Port kicks off container operations (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Modara ' Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims

Modara ' Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims

Additional buses, trains up and running as large crowds return to hometowns for Avurudu

Additional buses, trains up and running as large crowds return to hometowns for Avurudu

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr; security tightened at mosques

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr; security tightened at mosques