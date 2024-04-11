Nobel-winning God particle physicist Peter Higgs dies aged 94

Nobel-winning God particle physicist Peter Higgs dies aged 94

April 10, 2024   03:45 pm

British physicist Peter Higgs, whose theory of a mass-giving particle – the so-called Higgs boson – jointly earned him the Nobel Prize for Physics, has died aged 94, the University of Edinburgh announced on Tuesday.

“He passed away peacefully at home on Monday 8 April following a short illness,” the Scottish university, where he had been a professor for nearly five decades, said in a statement.

It called him “a great teacher and mentor, inspiring generations of young scientists”.

“His family has asked that the media and public respect their privacy at this time,” the university added.

Higgs used ground-breaking theoretical work to help explain how the Universe has mass, thus resolving one of the greatest puzzles in physics and earning him a place alongside Albert Einstein and Max Planck in textbooks.

His 1964 theory of a mass-giving particle, which became known as the Higgs boson or the “God particle”, won him and Belgian physicist Francois Englert the 2013 physics Nobel Prize.  

That followed experiments at the Large Hadron Collider at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) finally confirming the theory the previous year, nearly half a century on.

“Peter Higgs was a remarkable individual -– a truly gifted scientist whose vision and imagination have enriched our knowledge of the world that surrounds us,” Peter Mathieson, Vice Chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said. 

“His pioneering work has motivated thousands of scientists, and his legacy will continue to inspire many more for generations to come.”


Source: AFP
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

Appeals Court to decide on Keheliyas petition against remand order (English)

President Ranil's message for Eid al-Fitr (English)

President Ranil's message for Eid al-Fitr (English)

Modara 'Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims (English)

Modara 'Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims (English)

Hambantota International Port kicks off container operations (English)

Hambantota International Port kicks off container operations (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Modara ' Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims

Modara ' Randiya Uyana' housing complex declared open; 294 housing units for Kajimawatta fire victims

Additional buses, trains up and running as large crowds return to hometowns for Avurudu

Additional buses, trains up and running as large crowds return to hometowns for Avurudu

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr; security tightened at mosques

Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr; security tightened at mosques