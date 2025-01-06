President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings

January 6, 2025   05:52 pm

President Anura Kumara Disanayake has held a discussion with the Attorney General and officials from the Attorney General’s Department at the Presidential Secretariat today (06).

During the discussion, the President emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all institutions working towards the effective enforcement of the law, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Disanayake highlighted the critical responsibility of the Attorney General’s Department to restore public confidence in the judicial system. He further stressed that public perception regarding political interference must be transformed to ensure trust in the legal process, the PMD added.

The President reiterated the government’s commitment to avoiding any actions that could erode public expectations. He assured that efforts are being made to re-establish confidence in the justice system and restore the principles of fairness and equity in the eyes of the people.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe PC, along with several officials from the Attorney General’s Department.

