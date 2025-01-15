Three including Wele Suda and wife sentenced to 8 years RI

The Colombo High Court today (15) pronounced the notorious drug kingpin Samantha Kumara alias ‘Wele Suda’, his wife and another woman guilty under the Money Laundering Act, for amassing illegal assets through drug dealings and sentenced each of them to 8 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The verdict and sentences were delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige today, following a lengthy trial.

Meanwhile, the court also imposed fines on the convicts while ordering authorities to confiscate the illegally acquired funds, properties and gold jewellery, earned through drug trafficking.