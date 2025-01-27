The consideration of the bail application filed on behalf of Immigration and Emigration Controller Harsha Illukpitiya has been adjourned until January 29 by the Supreme Court.

The judge bench, which ordered the defendant to be remanded in custody until then, also ordered the bail application to be taken up for consideration before a judge bench led by Justice Preethi Padman Surasena on January 29.

Illukpitiya, who is currently remanded in custody over charges of contempt of court, had submitted a bail application through his legal representatives.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller is accused of contempt of court for allegedly failing to implement an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court regarding Fundamental Rights petitions that challenged the electronic visa issuance system introduced during the previous government.