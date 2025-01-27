SC adjourns consideration of Immigration Controllers bail application

SC adjourns consideration of Immigration Controllers bail application

January 27, 2025   12:03 pm

The consideration of the bail application filed on behalf of Immigration and Emigration Controller Harsha Illukpitiya has been adjourned until January 29 by the Supreme Court.

The judge bench, which ordered the defendant to be remanded in custody until then, also ordered the bail application to be taken up for consideration before a judge bench led by Justice Preethi Padman Surasena on January 29.

Illukpitiya, who is currently remanded in custody over charges of contempt of court, had submitted a bail application through his legal representatives.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller is accused of contempt of court for allegedly failing to implement an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court regarding Fundamental Rights petitions that challenged the electronic visa issuance system introduced during the previous government.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Night raids carried to detect rice traders exceeding control prices  Consumer Affairs Authority (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka has not cancelled agreement with Adani Group  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)

Yoshitha Rajapaksa remanded (English)