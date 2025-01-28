Rains to enhance in several parts of the island from today

Rains to enhance in several parts of the island from today

January 28, 2025   06:04 am

From today (28), the rainy condition is expected to temporarily enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, Southern, and Central provinces for the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night, while cloudy skies can be expected over Southwestern part of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)