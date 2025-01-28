Rains to enhance in several parts of the island from today

From today (28), the rainy condition is expected to temporarily enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva, Southern, and Central provinces for the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thunder showers will occur at times in Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-Central provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night, while cloudy skies can be expected over Southwestern part of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.