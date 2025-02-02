Three killed in clash between rival illicit liquor distillers

Three persons are reported dead following a clash between two rival groups of illicit liquor distillers at Mamadala in Ambalantota this evening.

Police said that the incident had taken place at around 8.00 p.m. today (02) and that based on information uncovered thus far a group of 6 individuals had entered a residence and hacked to death the three victims.

One of them had died on the spot while the other two had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Ambalantota Hospital.

It has been revealed that the murders were committed as a result of a long-standing dispute between two rival groups involved in illicit liquor rackets in the area.