“As promised, we have successfully ushered Sri Lanka into an era of national revival. Now, the task ahead is to systematically build upon this foundation and realise a centuries-old dream with unwavering confidence and creativity,” he added.

President’s Full Message:

“Today, as we celebrate the 77th National Independence Day, we do so with hopes and aspirations for a new kind of freedom. Reflecting on Sri Lanka’s history, we have now embarked on a new path, with a government built through the collective efforts of the people from the North, East, West, and South. At this moment, we stand together to take on the challenge of rebuilding a thriving nation – a beautiful life; something that was lost and eluded us over the past century.

For the sake of our future generations, we must elevate our nation to new heights. This was the very expectation of all the heroes in our history who struggled to achieve it with their blood and tears. Therefore, both individually and collectively, we must build a modern, developed Sri Lankan nation, guided by social, environmental, and ethical principles.

As the new government, over the past four months, we have laid the foundation for a stable economy, introduced a new political culture, and committed ourselves to a new political ideal. We strive for a society where people regard each other with equality, respect, and empathy; —free from racism and religious divisions. We focus on governance through public engagement and the rule of law, while prioritising the eradication of rural poverty. Our policies and actions aim to ensure that no citizen, particularly the most vulnerable, is left behind. Steps have also been taken towards digitalising the economy to embrace advancements in science and technology that we previously missed. Additionally, we are committed to transforming Sri Lanka’s global image—from a country known for corrupt governance to one that upholds an independent foreign policy and earns trust in international relations.

Despite countless obstacles and the deep-rooted flaws of the past corrupt political system, the people’s government, built by the collective will of the citizens, is steadily progressing forward. As promised, we have successfully ushered Sri Lanka into an era of national revival. Now, the task ahead is to systematically build upon this foundation and realise a centuries-old dream with unwavering confidence and creativity.

On this 77th National Independence Day, I invite all Sri Lankans to stand strong and united, to take part in shaping a modern vision of freedom, and to contribute to the collective beginning of this new era of revival.”

Meanwhile, issuing the Independence Day message, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya states that the independence is not just about sovereignty; it is about dignity, justice, and the right to a life free from oppression.