Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksas grandmother

February 11, 2025   11:30 am

The Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court has imposed an overseas travel ban on Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as ‘Daisy Achchi’, who is the grandmother of Yoshitha Rajapaksa, in connection with a money laundering case. 

Speaking to the media, Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that under the instructions of the Attorney General, Daisy Forrest was named a suspect ina a money laundering case and in the investigations carried out into a Rs. 59 million joint account held by Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest, to which Rajapaksa failed to provide a reasonable explanation on the source of earnings.

Furthermore, SSP Manathunga noted that all suspects involved in the case will be prosecuted under the Money Laundering Act.

