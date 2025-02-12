Legal Officers Association defends AG amidst controversy

Legal Officers Association defends AG amidst controversy

February 12, 2025   09:29 pm

The Legal Officers’ Association of the Attorney General’s Department claims that several statements being circulated relating to an advice made by the Attorney General dated 27 January 2025, are “factually incorrect and misleading”.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the Legal Officers’ Association, the only trade union of the lawyers attached to the AG’s Department, highlighted that the relevant procedures and practices in the Attorney General’s Department have been strictly complied with in the matters related to the said advice.

Furthermore, the association expressed its utmost confidence in the Attorney General, his decisions and in the officers involved in the relevant decision making process, adding that the Legal Officers’ Association will not be hesitant to stand up against any attempt to remove the Attorney General from his position.

The full statement is as below

