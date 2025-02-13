President Anura Kumara returns from UAE

President Anura Kumara returns from UAE

February 13, 2025   09:00 am

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has returned to the island this morning after concluding his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and attending the World Government Summit 2025.

He arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake onboard Emirates flight EK-650 from Dubai at 08:25 a.m. today (13).

President Dissanayake left for the UAE on February 10 to attend the World Government Summit 2025 on the invitation of UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, President Dissanayake addressed the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, outlining Sri Lanka’s vision for economic growth, innovation, and governance reforms. He reiterated the country’s commitment to sustainable development and international cooperation.

Following his address at the summit, he held bilateral discussions with UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a range of areas of mutual interest. He also met Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In addition, President Dissanayake met with the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on February 11.

Beyond these key meetings, President Dissanayake also held bilateral discussions with Heads of State and Governments from several countries who attended the summit. 

Additionally, he engaged with CEOs of leading global companies in the sectors of IT, AI, Energy, Tourism, Finance, and Media to attract investments to Sri Lanka.

Overall, the visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates while fostering economic and diplomatic cooperation with other nations.

