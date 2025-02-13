Water supply to security quarters at Mahindas Wijerama residence disconnected

Water supply to security quarters at Mahindas Wijerama residence disconnected

February 13, 2025   04:58 pm

The water supply to the section of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence at Wijerama in Colombo 07, where the accommodation for security personnel is located, has been disconnected due to non-payment of outstanding bills amounting to around Rs. 300,000.

However, reports indicate that the water supply to the section of the residence where Mahinda Rajapaksa resides remains unaffected by this.

Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage, the media spokesperson for the former President, told Ada Derana that the water bills for the official residence of the former president are covered by the Presidential Secretariat.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB's decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow (English)

CEB's decision on power interruptions expected tomorrow (English)

No political reasons behind recent OIC transfers, but inefficiency (English)

No political reasons behind recent OIC transfers, but inefficiency (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Govt to create and implement new EPF Management System (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

Overseas travel ban imposed on Yoshitha Rajapaksa's grandmother (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

No power cuts tomorrow - CEB (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm