The water supply to the section of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s residence at Wijerama in Colombo 07, where the accommodation for security personnel is located, has been disconnected due to non-payment of outstanding bills amounting to around Rs. 300,000.

However, reports indicate that the water supply to the section of the residence where Mahinda Rajapaksa resides remains unaffected by this.

Attorney-at-Law Manoj Gamage, the media spokesperson for the former President, told Ada Derana that the water bills for the official residence of the former president are covered by the Presidential Secretariat.