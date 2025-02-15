UNP to contest several municipal councils under elephant symbol in LG polls

The United National Party (UNP) has decided to contest several municipal councils under its iconic “Elephant” symbol in the upcoming Local Government Elections.

This decision was reached during a working committee meeting held on February 14 at the UNP headquarters, Sirikotha, under the leadership of former President and party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

During the meeting, new appointments were made, and key topics such as the upcoming elections and the current political situation were discussed.

As part of their strategy, it has been proposed to contest four municipal councils under the “Elephant” symbol.

These include the Colombo, Kandy, Galle, and Nuwara Eliya municipal councils. The proposal received majority support from the Working Committee members, who believe these councils offer a strong chance of success for the party.

In addition, the UNP is considering alliances with other political parties to contest in other local government institutions.

Discussions are ongoing about the possibility of contesting under a separate symbol, and a final decision on this matter is expected to be made before February 20.

Meanwhile, the UNP has also been engaged in talks with the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB), with several rounds of discussions already held between the two parties.