President Dissanayake reviews final draft of Budget 2025

The final draft of Budget 2025 has been presented today (16) for Presidential review at the Presidential Secretariat.

Accordingly, President Dissanayake and Finance Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana engaged in discussions focusing on the key fiscal priorities for the year ahead, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, in a post on ‘X’, President Dissanayake stated that he is “Committed to a budget that drives progress and stability.”

The 2025 Budget is scheduled to be tabled in Parliament tomorrow (17), marking the first budget to be presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake since assuming office.

Parliament will convene at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow (17) for the President’s inaugural Budget Speech.