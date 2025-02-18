Ongoing talks between the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) regarding a potential unification for the upcoming elections have been disrupted due to internal crises within the SJB.

Despite several rounds of discussions, the talks have reportedly now stalled.

However, the UNP has stated that it has not withdrawn from the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the National Organizer of the SJB, Tissa Attanayake recently announced his withdrawal from the talks, citing internal issues within his party as the reason for his decision.