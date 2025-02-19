Ganemulla Sanjeewa killing: Shooter entered court disguised as lawyer

February 19, 2025   11:43 am

Sri Lanka Police has identified the suspect who carried out the shooting inside the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Aluthkade Courts Complex this morning (19), which killed notorious drug trafficker and criminal gang leader Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa”.

Police said that the assailant who carried out the shooting had entered the court premises disguised as an attorney.

However, the suspect had managed to flee the scene following the shooting and investigations are underway to arrest the suspect, the Police Media Division said. 

Ada Derana has obtained images of the suspect entering the court premises disguised as an attorney.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” who was remanded in custody at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning (19) by prison officials for court proceedings. 

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa”, who was detained in Boossa Prison was a suspect in 19 murder cases, according to police.

Meanwhile, the police have also discovered the revolver-type firearm which was used in the shooting inside the courts complex, Ada Derana reporter said.

Keselwatta Police is conducting further investigations in this regard.

