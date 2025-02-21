Sri Lankas inflation dips to -4.0% in January 2025

February 21, 2025   03:41 pm

The overall rate of inflation as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) on Y-o-Y basis decreased to -4.0% in January 2025, compared to -2.0% in December 2024, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics. 

Food Inflation also decreased to -2.5% in January 2025, compared to -1% in December 2024.

The NCPI for all items for the month of January 2025 is 206.4 and it records an increase of 1.8 index points or 0.88 percentage compared to December 2024 for which the index was 204.6.

This increase represents an increase in expenditure value of Rs. 913.08 in the “market basket” 

The report further states that the overall rate of inflation as measured by the NCPI on a Year-over-Year basis was -4.0% in January 2025 and inflation calculated for the December 2024 was -2.0%. 

On a monthly basis, the Year-on-Year inflation of the food group decreased to -2.5% in January 2025 from -1.0% in December 2024 and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group decreased to-5.2% in January 2025 from -2.9% in December 2024.

