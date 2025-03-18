New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs

March 18, 2025   04:32 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated that steps will be taken to provide the necessary facilities to eliminate organized crime and drug abuse, as well as to introduce new legislation.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held today (18) at the Presidential Secretariat with the police chiefs of the Western Province, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He emphasized that maintaining the rule of law is a key responsibility of the Police Department.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake further stated that a just society cannot be established in Sri Lanka without ensuring the supremacy of the rule of law, the statement added.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala; Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala; Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, Ravi Seneviratne; Acting Inspector General of Police, Priyantha Weerasooriya; and several Western Province police chiefs were also present at the event.

 

--PMD--

