27 arrested during protest in front of Health Ministry

Police have arrested twenty seven individuals including members of the Inter-University Students Federation (IUSF) for holding a protest march violating a court order, Ada Derana reporter said.

Police said that the arrested individuals were holding a protest in front of the Ministry of Health, violating a court order issued against the demonstration.

The Allied Health Sciences Students’ Union had launched a protest in front of the Ministry of Health last afternoon (27) with the participation of a group including the convener of the Inter-University Students’ Federation.

At that time, eight representatives had a discussion with the Secretary of the Ministry of Health, but due to its failure, they continued to remain at the place, rejecting a court order prohibiting protests and marches that would inconvenience the public.