Two Japanese Navy ships arrive in Colombo

April 1, 2025   09:34 pm

The vessels “BUNGO” and “ETAJIMA” of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) have arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit this morning (April 01). 

The visiting ships were welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions, Sri Lanka Navy said in a statement.

The 141m long “JMSDF BUNGO” is an Uraga-Class Minesweeper Tender commanded by Commander Tanaka Koji and the ship is manned by a crew of 125, the statement added.

Meanwhile, “JMSDF ETAJIMA”, a 65-meter-long Minesweeper, is under the command of Commander Oda Takayuki and operates with a crew of 54 personnel.

During the stay in the island, crew members of the ships will explore some tourist attractions within the city of Colombo, the SLN added.

 The ships are scheduled to set sail from Colombo on April 04, according to Sri Lanka Navy.

