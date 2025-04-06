Sexual assault incident at Negombo Hospital: Special medical panel to examine victim

Negombo Police has commenced an investigation based on a complaint received regarding the alleged serious sexual assault on a female patient at the Negombo General Hospital, according to the Police Headquarters.

A young woman had visited the Negombo General Hospital on 31 March to receive treatment for a dental issue and skin disease. She was accompanied to the hospital by her mother, according to Police.

It is alleged that during the examination, a doctor had sexually assaulted her, and the incident was reported to the Negombo Police Station through the Director of the hospital.

Subsequently, the young woman was produced before a judicial medical officer on Wednesday (2).

The Police report states that the alleged victim has not been satisfied with the medical report provided following the examination.

Accordingly, Police have taken steps to have the woman examined by a special medical panel.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has issued a statement in response to the incident reported at the Negombo General Hospital.

While acknowledging the serious nature of the incident, the GMOA has stated that the doctor in question had been expelled from the association in 2021.

He has been expelled from the association due to repeated disciplinary violations, according to the GMOA.

The GMOA also called for a comprehensive investigation over the incident and to severely punish the individual, if found guilty.

The GMOA expressed concern that incidents of such nature could erode the public trust in the free healthcare system and emphasized the need to ensure a safer environment for women, according to the statement.