9,000 children identified as autistic in Sri Lanka

According to latest data, over 9,000 children have been identified as autistic in Sri Lanka.

Statistics on autism and its impact on children were deliberated during a meeting of the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Women and Child Affairs held in Parliament.

During the discussion, officials highlighted a noticeable increase in the number of children diagnosed with autism in Sri Lanka, according to a statement issued by the Department of Communications of Parliament.

The Committee Chair, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Saroja Savithri Paulraj had emphasized that due to the lack of proper diagnosis, many children continue to suffer from various disabilities. She stressed that early diagnosis is crucial in identifying autism during developmental stages, which would allow for timely intervention and guidance toward a healthier developmental path.

Accordingly, the Chair underscored the need to implement an active monitoring mechanism from birth—starting with supervision by Public Health Midwives and continuing through early childhood development stages.

Plans are also underway to establish three model daycare centers in selected regions for children with autism. It was proposed that a committee be appointed to oversee the necessary arrangements for this initiative, with the goal of supporting children through appropriate developmental stages.

Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Education had informed the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Women and Child Affairs that a six-month training program has been proposed for student teachers in Colleges of Education.

The program aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and attitudes to treat children with disabilities equally to other children.

The Committee also held extensive discussions on the importance of providing care for vulnerable children within a family environment rather than institutionalizing them. Officials from the Department of Probation and Child Care Services clarified that placing a child under probationary care is only done through a judicial process. They added that steps will be taken to educate judges on the importance of prioritizing family-based care over institutional care.

Minister of Women and Child Affairs Saroja Savithri Paulraj stated that efforts are being made to bring preschools, currently operating under various mechanisms across the island, under a unified and standardized system. Officials informed the Committee that a joint policy on preschool education is being developed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs. They also emphasized the need to implement the already drafted preschool curriculum framework.

Additionally, the Committee discussed concerns about children in plantation areas being increasingly drawn toward illicit alcohol and drug use. Specific mention was made of harmful substances such as “Babool” and “Pan Parag.” It was revealed that these substances are not included in the list of prohibited imported items by the Consumer Affairs Authority. Consequently, the Committee decided to request the Authority to take the necessary steps to include these items on the banned imports list.

The Chair also pointed out that maternity leave is often not granted during the third childbirth. Officials noted that, according to amended laws, the same benefits provided for the first and second live births should be extended to the third and subsequent live births. However, this provision has not been adequately communicated to the public.

The appointment of Tamil-speaking female officers to police stations in the Jaffna District was also discussed. Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police, Renuka Jayasundara, stated that there are currently 56 female officers serving in Jaffna, with 21 assigned to women and children’s units. However, only around eight of these officers are proficient in the Tamil language.

The Committee further inquired about the lack of focus on women’s and children’s issues within the policy frameworks of regional and district coordinating committees. District Secretaries have since been instructed to ensure these issues are included in relevant committee agendas. It was reported that such topics are now being addressed at the committee level.

The importance of ensuring the participation of District Coordinating Committee Chairpersons and all relevant officers in Divisional Secretariat-level Children’s Rights Promotion Committees was also emphasized, it added.

A number of Ministers, State Ministers, Committee Members, other Members of Parliament, and officials participated in the Consultative Committee meeting.