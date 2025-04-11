Number of LG-election related complaints surpasses 1,000

The number of complaints filed with the National Election Commission in relation to the upcoming Local Government (LG) Election has surpassed 1,000.

A total of 1,046 complaints have been filed at the National Centre for Election Complaints and the District Centre for Election Complaints since March 20, 2025, said the Election Commission.

The commission added that on 9 April, 98 incidents of flouting of election laws and four other complaints related to the election were reported.

The 2025 Local Government Election is scheduled to be held on 6 May.